crowd-powered conversion optimisation
Real-time social proof messaging for eCommerce. Improving engagement, revenue and reducing basket abandonment.
Trusted by the biggest brands:
purchased in the last 48 hrs.
super hot...
45 purchases in the last 48 hours
20 others are checking this out RN
the last few days.
this right now.
boost your conversion rates by an average of 2.7%
We're the social proof experts, delivering 1 billion real-time social proof messages each month, resulting in millions in extra online revenue for some of the largest eCommerce brands.
pink avon
£25.00
super hot!
35 purchased in the last 24 hours
so popular right now!
23 others are looking at this right now
bar court
£85.00
ankle court
£85.00
studded court
£85.00
cueve court
£85.00
lowest price
Best price
Best Value
Upper 208
44
£80
Upper 203
12
£85
lower 208
04
£90
Upper 322
16
£85
New York 5th Avenue
£550 pp
SHORTLIST
2,300 families rated the facilities 5 stars.
UG 49UH 49 INCH OS SMART4K ULTRA HD TV
£425.00
don't miss out!
15 people ordered before 9pm for next day delivery
Your basket
Nike Airmax
£105.00
Remove
vp top sneaker of the week
Our #1 sneaker pick this week
Adidas Superstars
£95.00
Remove
Basket Total
£200.00
buy now
“taggstar has been the single-biggest driver of incremental revenues”
Jonathan Wall - Group eCommerce Director, Shop Direct Group, 2015
improve customer engagement
Help your customers to be smarter and faster shoppers. Show off your most popular products.
Improve loyalty: Inform and support customers as they shop.
Improve discoverability: Show relevant, real-time product data.
Improve the user experience: Customise how your messages appear and when.
Instil more loyalty by informing and supporting customers as they shop.
Improve discoverability by showing relevant, contextual product data in real-time.
Perfect the user experience by customising message delivery, appearance and timings.
Popular! Snapped up 35 times in the last 24 hours
transparent product data
transparent
product data
real-time
window
real-time window
increase your revenue
Our advanced rule engine picks the right message, for each stage of the customer journey, nudging your customers to convert online and increase revenue.
Drive conversions with messages at each stage of the customer journey.
Use reviews and recommendations to reduce abandonment.
Use crowd behaviour to drive up-sells and ancillary items.
Dynamic audience numbers drive demand and popularity.
best seller!
Today's #1 best seller in televisions
reduce basket abandonment
Taggstar is statistically proven to lower bounce rates and increase conversions. We’re stars at highlighting real-time stock, audience, best-sellers, trending products, nudging customers to buy now.
Promote best sellers to boost confidence in the purchase.
Use scarcity messaging to encourage customers to buy now.
Trending iconography encouraging to buy now.
proven for Your Industry
How Taggstar is driving revenue in your market.
industry solutions
retail
Department stores, retailers, consumer electronics and white goods suppliers use our social proof to increase their sales conversions.
industry solutions
travel
Package holiday providers, hospitality brands and OTAs all use Taggstar to build trust and consumer confidence in holidays and destinations.
industry solutions
fashion
Fast-fashion brands, pure-plays, and designer fashion houses use Taggstar to stay ahead by promoting the buying behaviour of trend-setters.