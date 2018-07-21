menu
crowd-powered conversion optimisation

Real-time social proof messaging for eCommerce. Improving engagement, revenue and reducing basket abandonment.

Trusted by the biggest brands:

95 others are looking at this right now.
25 others are looking at this right now.
Going fast! 30 have been ordered in the last 48 hours.
Selling fast! We've sold 90 tickets in the last 48 hours.

20 others are checking this out RN

boost your conversion rates by an average of 2.7%

We're the social proof experts, delivering 1 billion real-time social proof messages each month, resulting in millions in extra online revenue for some of the largest eCommerce brands.

popularity messaging

Dynamic audience size and sales counters

trending messaging

Rate of sale of fast-selling and long-tail items

scarcity messaging

Real-time stock and add-to-basket volumes

review messaging

Positive, summarised shopper review data

urgency messaging

Limited stock levels, sales and promotions

authority messaging

Product content from industry experts and smart shoppers

21st July 2018 - Hyde Park, London

Almost gone! Only 5 tickets left

2,300 families rated the facilities 5 stars.

don't miss out!
15 people ordered before 9pm for next day delivery

vp top sneaker of the week
Our #1 sneaker pick this week

more message types

“taggstar has been the single-biggest driver of incremental revenues”

Jonathan Wall - Group eCommerce Director, Shop Direct Group, 2015

Hundreds of millions of Taggstar messages help Shop Direct grow revenues by over £14m*

*£14m figure is the revenue uplift generated by the treatment group over the experiment period.

improve customer engagement

Help your customers to be smarter and faster shoppers. Show off your most popular products.

Popular! Snapped up 35 times in the last 24 hours

transparent product data

increase your revenue

Our advanced rule engine picks the right message, for each stage of the customer journey, nudging your customers to convert online and increase revenue.

  • Drive conversions with messages at each stage of the customer journey.

  • Use reviews and recommendations to reduce abandonment.

  • Use crowd behaviour to drive up-sells and ancillary items.

  • Dynamic audience numbers drive demand and popularity.

best seller! 
Today's #1 best seller in televisions

custom iconography

reduce basket abandonment

Taggstar is statistically proven to lower bounce rates and increase conversions. We’re stars at highlighting real-time stock, audience, best-sellers, trending products, nudging customers to buy now.

  • Promote best sellers to boost confidence in the purchase.

  • Use scarcity messaging to encourage customers to buy now.

  • Trending iconography encouraging to buy now.

proven for Your Industry

How Taggstar is driving revenue in your market.

industry solutions

retail

Department stores, retailers, consumer electronics and white goods suppliers use our social proof to increase their sales conversions.

industry solutions

travel

Package holiday providers, hospitality brands and OTAs all use Taggstar to build trust and consumer confidence in holidays and destinations.

industry solutions

fashion

Fast-fashion brands, pure-plays, and designer fashion houses use Taggstar to stay ahead by promoting the buying behaviour of trend-setters.

